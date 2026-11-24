The matter was raised during bilateral talks between Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Mederbek Tumanov and Bulgarian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Georgi Vodenski.

The ministry said the two sides separately emphasized cooperation in agriculture, the food industry, energy, and tourism. Bulgaria also expressed interest in exchanging expertise on processing farm products.

Additionally, the two countries' relevant agencies will hold online conferences, as was proposed at the meeting.

As reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan wrapped up a full overhaul of the Uch-Kurgan hydropower plant ahead of winter.