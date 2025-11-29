Kyrgyzstan participates in Tashkent travel fair

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kyrgyzstan has been participating in the fair annually, held since 1995. The national stand features 10 domestic travel companies, the Karakol mayor's office, and two tourist destinations in the Issyk-Kul region. Eight more Kyrgyz travel companies attended the fair. TITF-2025 will run until November 29.

Photo credit: Kabar

According to official statistics, tourists from Uzbekistan are the leading foreign visitors to Kyrgyzstan this year. In this regard, Kyrgyzstan's participation in TITF-2025 is of particular importance.

Photo credit: Kabar

The national stand and representatives of the Department of Tourism focus on presenting the country's tourism potential and promoting tour packages to all regions for the most popular types of tourism. B2B meetings with foreign partners are also taking place at the venue.

Photo credit: Kabar

For the first time, the updated design of the Kyrgyzstan pavilion, which facilitates more effective interaction with international market participants, is being presented in Tashkent.

Photo credit: Kabar

Large-scale business program is taking place in parallel with the exhibition, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Tourism Forum, the Central Asia-European Union Forum, aviation and educational forums, as well as panel sessions dedicated to key trends and innovations in the tourism industry. Particular attention is being paid to the formation of a unified tourism space for the "Five Stans of Central Asia" countries.

The Silk Road Tourism Awards ceremony will take place on the final day of the fair.

The Department of Tourism expressed gratitude to UNDP in the Kyrgyz Republic for its contribution to the development of the tourism sector, as well as to the Tourism Development Support Fund for the technical assistance provided.

