Kyrgyzstan, Austria to cooperate in tourism and hotel management

According to the ministry, the delegation included representatives of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance, educational institutions, and a diplomatic adviser from the Austrian Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development (AED – Best Practice Austria).

The parties discussed expanding cooperation in vocational, technical, and tourism education, including collaboration with the Leoben Mountain University and the Klessheim Tourism College. The Austrian side offered support in developing curricula, engaging experts and instructors, and conducting lectures on tourism and hotel management.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva expressed interest in expanding cooperation, noting that for Kyrgyzstan, as a mountainous country, developing its tourism potential based on international standards is a key priority.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a document establishing a Joint Working Group (JWG) between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Austrian Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development (aed — Best Practice Austria).

