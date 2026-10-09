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    Kyrgyzstan parliament launches review of energy drink safety

    06:39, 9 October 2026

    A temporary parliamentary commission has been established to conduct a comprehensive review of the circulation of energy drinks and their accessibility to minors, Kabar reports. 

    Kyrgyzstan parliament launches review of energy drink safety
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    According to the Jogorku Kenesh(Kyrgyz Parliament), the session addressed the formation of a temporary parliamentary commission tasked with a comprehensive review of several issues: the circulation, quality, and safety of energy drinks and food products that may negatively impact human health, particularly those accessible to minors and young people as well as the effectiveness of state regulation in this sector.

    The initiative for this commission came from the "Yntymak – Mekenchil" parliamentary group, and the proposal was presented by the group's leader, Talant Mamytov. The commission includes deputies Azamat Isirailov, Azamzhan Zhalilov, Zhanybek Amatov, Adilet Belekov, Talant Mamytov, Bekmyrza Cholponbai uulu, Nurzhamal Torobekova, Ilimbek Kubanychbekov, Makhabat Mavlyanova, Dastanbek Zhumabekov, and Alisher Kozuev.

    Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the UK government had announced a ban on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children under the age of 16 in England, with the new rules set to take effect in April 2027.

    Kyrgyzstan Healthcare Food security Society Central Asia
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
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