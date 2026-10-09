Kyrgyzstan parliament launches review of energy drink safety

According to the Jogorku Kenesh(Kyrgyz Parliament), the session addressed the formation of a temporary parliamentary commission tasked with a comprehensive review of several issues: the circulation, quality, and safety of energy drinks and food products that may negatively impact human health, particularly those accessible to minors and young people as well as the effectiveness of state regulation in this sector.

The initiative for this commission came from the "Yntymak – Mekenchil" parliamentary group, and the proposal was presented by the group's leader, Talant Mamytov. The commission includes deputies Azamat Isirailov, Azamzhan Zhalilov, Zhanybek Amatov, Adilet Belekov, Talant Mamytov, Bekmyrza Cholponbai uulu, Nurzhamal Torobekova, Ilimbek Kubanychbekov, Makhabat Mavlyanova, Dastanbek Zhumabekov, and Alisher Kozuev.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the UK government had announced a ban on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children under the age of 16 in England, with the new rules set to take effect in April 2027.