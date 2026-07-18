England to ban energy drinks for under-16s

The legislation will prohibit the sale of drinks containing more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per litre to children under 16 in stores, online and through vending machines. Tea, coffee and other naturally caffeinated beverages are exempt from the ban.

According to the government, around 100,000 children in England consume high-caffeine energy drinks daily. The measure is intended to protect young people from harms associated with excessive caffeine consumption, including effects on sleep, anxiety, concentration, and educational outcomes.

The decision follows a public consultation that received 1,095 responses, 90% of which supported introducing an age-based restriction on sales. The government said the legislation will be introduced under the Food Safety Act 1990, subject to parliamentary approval.

Retailers will be responsible for preventing sales to those under 16, while local authorities will enforce the ban. Businesses that fail to comply could face fines of up to £2,500, according to the government.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United Kingdom plans to ban children under 16 from accessing major social media platforms as part of a wide-ranging effort to strengthen online safety and reduce the impact of digital services on young people.