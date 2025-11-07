Kyrgyzstan outlines three strategic areas of cooperation with U.S.

The first area is hydropower.

According to the head of state, the region's total hydropower potential exceeds 140 billion kWh per year, but only 15% is utilized.

"Kyrgyzstan is ready to offer profitable large-scale projects for investment in this sector," he noted.

The second area is transport and logistics.

The president emphasized that, as a landlocked country, Kyrgyzstan attaches particular importance to the construction of modern transport corridors and the development of transit capabilities.

The third area is digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Zhaparov recalled that Kyrgyzstan was one of the first in the region to adopt the "Digital Code," creating a legal framework for the growth of the IT economy and attracting investment.

Recall that the Kazakh President also attended Central Asia – U.S. Summit at White House.