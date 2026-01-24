Kyrgyzstan, OSCE set 2026 cooperation agenda and plan high-level visits

The meeting focused on a wide range of issues related to Kyrgyzstan's current interaction with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as priority areas for 2026.

Upcoming high-level visits were discussed, including the expected visit of OSCE Secretary General Ferid Sinirlioglu to Kyrgyzstan, as well as possible visits by the Director of the OSCE ODIHR and the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media.

Kyrgyz side confirmed its readiness to provide comprehensive organizational support for these visits and to hold substantive meetings with the country's leadership.

They exchanged views on the prospects for implementing OSCE regional projects, including initiatives in the area of ​​border cooperation and confidence-building in Central Asia.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further developing the partnership between Kyrgyzstan and OSCE, based on the principles of mutual respect, open dialogue, and consideration of the host country's priorities.

In early December, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev participated in the 32nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The meeting’s participants reviewed the results of the Finnish Chairpersonship, exchanged views on assessments of key security challenges in the OSCE region and discussed ways to address the Organization’s institutional issues.