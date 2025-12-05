Kazakhstan advocates for strengthening dialogue and adhering to OSCE’s fundamental principles

The meeting’s participants reviewed the results of the Finnish Chairpersonship, exchanged views on assessments of key security challenges in the OSCE region and discussed ways to address the Organization’s institutional issues.

In his speech, the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that the anniversaries of the Helsinki Final Act and the Astana Declaration clearly demonstrate the enduring relevance of the OSCE’s fundamental principles. He pointed out that the international community’s goal is not to revise these principles, but to demonstrate political will to consistently adhere to them. He also noted that the Organization has unique tools in the areas of prevention, mediation and monitoring and called for their effective use.

Minister Kosherbayev stressed the need to choose diplomacy over confrontation. He emphasized that Kazakhstan advocates diplomatic solution to crises based on international law, including the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions. In this context, he welcomed the signing of the Peace Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as progress in resolving border issues between the Central Asian countries.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister stated that Central Asia is becoming a more united and constructive region, actively participating in global processes. He also paid special attention to the importance of stability and sustainable development in Afghanistan. In this regard, he noted the significance of the establishment of the UN Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, which will become a practical tool for strengthening regional cooperation.

Regarding the OSCE’s economic and environmental dimension, the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the need to strengthen efforts to develop connectivity, a green economy, and enhance the region’s environmental sustainability. Key challenges highlighted included the shrinking of the Aral and Caspian Seas, climate change, desertification, and water scarcity. Kazakhstan intends to actively promote solutions in these areas, including at the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana in April 2026.

Minister Kosherbayev also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to promoting human rights, democracy, the rule of law and gender equality within the OSCE human dimension, noting the large-scale democratic reforms being implemented in the country.

In conclusion, he assured that Kazakhstan will continue to actively engage with the incoming Swiss Chairpersonship and all member states to strengthen the OSCE as a unique, inclusive platform for dialogue and cooperation in the field of security.

