EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kyrgyzstan opens trade house in Baku

    12:47, 28 January 2026

    A Trade House showcasing goods from Kyrgyz manufacturers has officially opened in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, Kabar reports citing the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

    Kyrgyzstan opens trade house in Baku
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The project was initiated by an Azerbaijani entrepreneur with the support of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan, as well as the two countries' chambers of commerce and industry.

    Kyrgyzstan opens trade house in Baku
    Photo credit: Kabar

    As part of the opening ceremony, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Nomads Tradition LLC and OKUKLU HOLDING LLC.

    The signing ceremony was attended by Temir Sariev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan, and Maksat Mamytkanov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan.

    Earlier, it was reported that the World Bank is set to support energy projects in Kyrgyzstan.

    Kyrgyzstan Azerbaijan Central Asia Trade World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All