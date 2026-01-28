Kyrgyzstan opens trade house in Baku

The project was initiated by an Azerbaijani entrepreneur with the support of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan, as well as the two countries' chambers of commerce and industry.

Photo credit: Kabar

As part of the opening ceremony, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Nomads Tradition LLC and OKUKLU HOLDING LLC.

The signing ceremony was attended by Temir Sariev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan, and Maksat Mamytkanov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan.

