FAO to open representative office in Kyrgyzstan

The agreement was signed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobaev, and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current and future cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and FAO. They kicked around ideas for projects that would bolster food security, sow the seeds of sustainable agriculture, and lift rural livelihoods to new heights.



Special attention was paid to rolling out 13 national FAO projects in Kyrgyzstan, adding up to a whopping $35 million. The parties also shone a light on FAO’s backing for 18 global, regional, and subregional initiatives in the country.

Torobaev and Qu articulated a robust assurance that the inauguration of the FAO representation will optimize synergies and facilitate the efficacious execution of collaborative programs and innovative initiatives.



The FAO, an intergovernmental organization comprising 197 member states, has been operational for more than eight decades. Kyrgyzstan has been engaging in collaborative synergies with the organization since 1993.

