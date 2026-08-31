Kyrgyzstan named world’s best destination for solo adventure travel in 2026

According Akchabar, the compilers of the ranking took into account opportunities for adventure tourism, the availability of walking routes, accessibility and cost of travel, safety indicators, biodiversity and traveller interest. Kyrgyzstan caught the experts’ attention with its natural beauty, mountainous landscape and lakes.

As is well known, a significant part of the Tien Shan mountain range is located in Kyrgyzstan. The mountainous terrain is ideal for hiking, horse riding, camping and exploring remote mountainous areas.

The relatively uncrowded natural areas and the opportunity to discover new places independently are among Kyrgyzstan’s attractions for solo travellers. Experts have also noted that tourists can join small groups and organised tours.

Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan’s tourism sector continues to grow, with organised travel becoming an increasingly important driver of the industry. Between 2023 and 2025, the number of tourists using organised services nearly doubled, rising from 1.8 million to 3.5 million. Over the same period, independent travel increased from 1.05 million to 1.7 million, while total tourist arrivals reached 5.3 million.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan had joined Italy and Japan in the Global Top 5 Solo Travel Index.