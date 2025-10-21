Kyrgyzstan mines 3.9 tons of gold at Jerui deposit in 2025

During the forum "Dialogue on the Extractive Industry: Investments, Transparency, Development," he reported that the company processes up to 1.3 million tons of ore per year at the Jerui deposit. According to him, the company has mined 21 tons of gold since 2021.

Since the beginning of 2025, 10 billion 480 million soms have been paid into the budget in taxes, including 1 billion 51 million soms in September 2025. Taxes from gold sales revenue amounted to 8 billion 373 million soms.

Earlier, it was reported that the Central Asian logistics hub is set to boost trade through Kyrgyzstan.