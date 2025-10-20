EN
    Central Asian logistics hub set to boost trade through Kyrgyzstan

    11:58, 20 October 2025

    Artem Novikov, Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, told Kabar news agency about the timeline for the Central Asian hub construction project, Kabar reported.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    As he noted, this isn't a single project. It's an entire network of logistics centers across the country. This includes the opening of new checkpoints and the expansion of existing infrastructure on the borders with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and China. It also includes the construction of storage areas at airports and railway stations, and large logistics centers for marketplaces. All of this constitutes a comprehensive logistics infrastructure that will increase the flow of goods through Kyrgyzstan. This means new jobs, taxes, budget revenues, customs duties, and transit.

    This is undoubtedly a major undertaking, and this week the Kokcho-Koz logistics center opened in Osh, which includes houses customs and warehouse infrastructure, as well as loading and unloading areas. This is a large-scale undertaking. I believe we have every chance of implementing this project by 2030. We recognize the priorities outlined by the country's leadership and are working to implement projects in these areas, the fund's head emphasized.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and World Bank discussed Kambarata-1 HPP project.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia World News Logistics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
