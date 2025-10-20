Central Asian logistics hub set to boost trade through Kyrgyzstan

As he noted, this isn't a single project. It's an entire network of logistics centers across the country. This includes the opening of new checkpoints and the expansion of existing infrastructure on the borders with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and China. It also includes the construction of storage areas at airports and railway stations, and large logistics centers for marketplaces. All of this constitutes a comprehensive logistics infrastructure that will increase the flow of goods through Kyrgyzstan. This means new jobs, taxes, budget revenues, customs duties, and transit.

This is undoubtedly a major undertaking, and this week the Kokcho-Koz logistics center opened in Osh, which includes houses customs and warehouse infrastructure, as well as loading and unloading areas. This is a large-scale undertaking. I believe we have every chance of implementing this project by 2030. We recognize the priorities outlined by the country's leadership and are working to implement projects in these areas, the fund's head emphasized.

