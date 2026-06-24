Kyrgyzstan may hold presidential elections on January 27, 2027

Following the vote, Speaker Marlen Mamataliev addressed the session, outlining the main purpose of the amendments.

He emphasized that shifting the election date is intended to boost voter turnout.

"Dear deputies, we have just amended the law governing presidential and parliamentary elections. Previously, the presidential election was scheduled for the last Sunday of January 2027. Under the proposal we have now approved, the election will instead be held on the last Wednesday of January. This means that the next presidential election will be take place on Wednesday, January 27, 2027," Mamataliev said.

The Speaker added that, in line with procedure, the adopted bill will be forwarded to the president for signature. Once signed and officially published, the law will come into force.

Earlier, it was reported that two Uzbek settlements and their residents - around 2,500 people - have officially become part of the Kyrgyz Republic, as part of the ongoing demarcation of the state border.