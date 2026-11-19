The initiative, put forward by the State Agency for Tourism Development and released for public discussion on November 18, is aimed at boosting inbound tourism, particularly adventure and mountaineering travel. Officials say the longer stay period would allow visitors more time for acclimatization and extended expeditions.

The proposal was developed after studying the visa policies of neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. If approved, visa-free access would be granted to travelers from Indonesia, the Philippines, Jordan, Morocco, South Africa, Venezuela, Nepal, Tunisia, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, the Seychelles, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica.

As reported earlier, the Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz Parliament) passed, in three readings, bills to ratify agreements on the abolition of visas for short-term travel with the Seychelles, and on mutual visa exemptions for holders of certain types of passports with the Togolese Republic.