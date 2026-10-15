Kyrgyzstan ratifies visa regime deals with Seychelles and Togo

Under the agreement with the Seychelles, citizens of both countries may stay in the territory of the other without a visa for up to 30 days per visit, provided that the total duration of stays does not exceed 90 days within a calendar year.

The agreement with Togo provides for visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service passports from Kyrgyzstan, as well as diplomatic and official passports from Togo. The permitted duration of stay is up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Furthermore, the deputies adopted, in the first reading, a bill to ratify an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Togo on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments. The document establishes international legal guarantees for the protection of investors' rights when conducting business activities within the territories of both countries.