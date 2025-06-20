Kyrgyzstan launches SDG investor map to drive sustainable investment

The SDG Investor Map is a market intelligence tool that identifies priority investment opportunities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the country’s national development priorities. It provides investors with detailed information on priority industries, market needs, and potential partners, enabling informed investment decisions. This tool has already been successfully implemented in several countries and has proven effective in attracting long-term sustainable investments. Kyrgyzstan is the first country in Central Asia to apply this globally recognized methodology, joining over 47 emerging markets worldwide.

Developed under the leadership of the National Investment Agency (NIA) and with technical support from UNDP, the Map outlines 9 Investment Opportunity Areas (IOAs) across sectors such as Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, Food and Beverage, Services, and Education, where private sector capital can deliver measurable economic, social, and environmental returns. An additional three IOAs were marked as “emerging,” highlighting potential areas for future exploration.

Business and government representatives highlighted the potential of the SDG Investor Map as an effective tool for informed decision-making in sustainable development. “We are confident that the SDG Investor Map will be a key instrument for attracting investments into Kyrgyzstan’s economy, fostering sustainable growth and development,” said Farhat Iminov, Director of NIA.

The Kyrgyzstan SDG Investor Map is now publicly accessible through the SDG Investor Platform, providing data-driven insights to guide SDG-aligned investment decisions. The findings will be reviewed and updated every two years to ensure their continued relevance.

UNDP Resident Representative Alexandra Solovieva underlined the importance of the initiative, stating: “The SDG Investor Map offers a strategic bridge between private capital and national development goals. It’s a practical tool to attract investments that not only generate profit but also deliver lasting impact for people and planet.”

The implementation of the SDG Investor Map will enhance transparency in the investment process and increase international investors' confidence in Kyrgyzstan. UNDP and NIA will continue their efforts to attract investors to the country, with all investment opportunities available on the platform.

