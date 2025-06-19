Kyrgyzstan and Japan expand cooperation, sign agreements worth 900 mln yen

According to the Ministry of Finance, the total amount of the agreements is 900 million yen, the funds will be used to develop healthcare and the education system in Kyrgyzstan.

The signed documents cover the following priority areas: Socio-economic development program (500 million yen), which envisages to supply modern medical equipment to medical institutions to improve the quality and availability of medical services throughout the country, as well as JDS Scholarship Program (399 million yen), which involves training 20 Kyrgyz civil servants in master's and doctoral programs at leading universities in Japan.

The agreements reflect the common course of Kyrgyzstan and Japan on sustainable development, strengthening human potential and modernization of key sectors of the economy. The implementation of the projects is planned for 2025.

