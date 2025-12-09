Kyrgyzstan launches long-term program for critical minerals development

The corresponding Resolution No. 783 was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document aims to ensure sustainable and diversified economic growth, increase the investment attractiveness of the mining industry, develop modern value chains, and strengthen the country's resource security.

According to the resolution, the following were approved:

The Depelopment Program for the Critical Minerals Sector of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030;

action plan for its implementation;

resource cost assessment format;

matrix of indicators for monitoring and evaluating the Program's implementation.

The program will be implemented within the approved staffing levels of ministries and agencies and within budgetary funds, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law.

Ministries and administrative agencies have been instructed to ensure the timely implementation of the action plan, the achievement of indicators, and the preparation of departmental plans. Progress reports must be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision twice a year, no later than the 15th of the month following the reporting period.

In turn, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision will send consolidated information to the Presidential Executive Office no later than the 30th of the month following the reporting half-year.

Oversight over the implementation of this resolution has been assigned to the department for monitoring the implementation of decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

This resolution shall enter into force ten days after its official publication.

