Kyrgyzstan launches its first national satellite into orbit

President Sadyr Zhaparov attended the launch ceremony on October 1 during a working visit to the United States. The satellite was carried into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Launched as part of a rideshare mission alongside other spacecraft, the project was implemented jointly by Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates. The satellite will be operated from a mission control center in Bishkek.

Photo credit: Kabar

The new satellite is expected to enhance monitoring of agricultural land, glaciers, water resources, forests and pastures, while also supporting environmental protection efforts. Its data will help detect illegal mining activities, unauthorized waste sites and other sources of pollution.

The satellite will also strengthen Kyrgyzstan's ability to monitor natural hazards, including droughts, floods, landslides, mudflows and wildfires, enabling faster response and mitigation measures.

In the future, satellite data will be integrated into government digital platforms to support spatial mapping, analytical modeling, investment planning and evidence-based decision-making. Combined with supercomputing capabilities, the technology is expected to improve the management of the country's economic and natural resources.

As written before, Kyrgyzstan’s first satellite is scheduled to be launched into space in the first week of October from California.