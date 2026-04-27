Kyrgyzstan launches AI supercluster, creates its own language model

He said it at the Fifth Meeting of the Heads of Ministries and Agencies of SCO member states responsible for the Development of Information and Communication Technologies.

According to the minister, special attention is being paid to the development of its own multilingual model (Kyrgyz Multilingual Foundation Model). AI must understand the Kyrgyz language and be familiar with our culture and traditions.

"AI ​​in every sector program will cover medicine, education, and agriculture. But as we implement innovations, we remain mindful of our responsibility. We are creating an AI Ethics and Certification Center to ensure that technologies work for good, are safe, and transparent. We are actively developing partnerships with global technology leaders to integrate Kyrgyzstan into the global AI ecosystem.

Ultimately, all these efforts are aimed at making government services "smart." We are preparing to introduce AI assistants that will become personal assistants for every citizen," Zhamangulov noted.

The minister also added that a digital profile, platform architecture, and API technologies will allow the state to be invisible yet always present where needed. "We are building an intelligent government that doesn't ask for information, but solves problems," the minister emphasized.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek said that the country is creating a network of supercomputers and artificial intelligence centers.