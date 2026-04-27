Kazakhstan’s supercomputer network: Key sites revealed

According to him, the country has already launched Alem.cloud - the most powerful cluster in Central Asia, with a performance capacity of up to two exaflops, built on 64 HGX servers and 512 NVIDIA H200 graphics processors.

At the same time, an academic supercomputer network with a combined capacity of 42 petaflops is being formed. It brings together systems at Nazarbayev University, KazNU, ENU, and Satpayev University.

This infrastructure is already being used to train Kazakh-language models KazLLM and AlemLLM and also to deploy educational AI tools.

Meanwhile, AI centers are operating at East Kazakhstan Technical University, Astana IT University, KazNU, Atyrau Oil and Gas University, Suleyman Demirel University, MUIT, and several other universities.

"It's important that AI is already being integrated into university processes, from the admissions office to educational content. Universities are currently implementing AI admissions assistants, AI proctoring, AI librarians, AI lecturers, and AI psychologists," added Sayasat Nurbek.

Earlier, it was reported, by 2035, 562 professions - representing about four million workers - will undergo transformation under the influence of AI. Of these, 46 professions (362,000 workers, or 4%) will see reduced demand, and 14 professions (49,000 workers) will disappear entirely.