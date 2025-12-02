Kyrgyzstan launches agricultural data center

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, the data center was created with the support of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) as part of the project "Improving Livestock Product Safety by Implementing a Comprehensive Intelligent Traceability System for Animal Products in the Kyrgyz Republic." It is noted that the new data center will become a key infrastructure platform ensuring the stable, secure, and uninterrupted operation of the Ministry's departmental digital information systems.

The center is designed to ensure the reliable operation, storage, and protection of data for the following systems:

- Animal Identification and Tracking System (AITS);

- Automated Information System "Sanarip VET";

- as well as other digital services aimed at developing veterinary medicine, increasing the efficiency of livestock management, and improving the transparency and traceability of animal products.

"The creation of the data center will significantly improve the reliability and security of data, ensure the scalability and sustainable development of digital solutions in the agricultural sector, and strengthen the coordination and integration of information systems with national platforms," ​​the statement says.

