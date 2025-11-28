Bishkek launches new waste processing plant

According to him, in line with the President's directive, the area was filled with soil, reclaimed, and trees were planted, transforming the hazardous area into a safe and well-maintained space.

Orunbekov noted that the construction of the modern waste processing plant had been completed, and the facility is already operational. Its official opening will take place soon.

Bishkek collects approximately 1,000 tons of waste daily. The new plant has the capacity to process up to 1,200 tons of waste per day. The processing will generate approximately 30 MW of electricity, and the ash remaining after incineration will be used to produce building materials.

He emphasized that the construction of such a plant will allow the city to completely recycle waste and extract useful products from it. Similar complexes are planned to be built in other major cities across the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that waste-burning plants will be built in three Kazakh cities - Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.