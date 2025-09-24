Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait agree to intensify trade-economic and investment cooperation

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the consultations, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as the organization of mutual visits at the highest and highest levels. The delegations exchanged views on priorities for further cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties agreed on intensifying trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as expanding the legal framework between the two countries.

The consultations also included an exchange of views on a number of pressing international issues. The parties noted their mutual interest in strengthening regional security and stability, as well as the importance of joint efforts to counter new challenges and threats. The parties agreed to continue active cooperation within international organizations, particularly the UN, OIC, and others, providing mutual support to each other.

Earlier it was reported that Kuwait's Al Ghanim Industries is interested in investing in Kazakhstan projects.