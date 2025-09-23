Kuwait's Al Ghanim Industries keen on investing in Kazakhstan projects

The parties discussed ways to enhance investment potential, as well as explored the prospects for cooperation in agro-processing sector and production of construction materials in Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Yerzhan Yelekeyev noted that Kazakhstan demonstrates high dynamics in these sectors, and stressed the attractiveness of the investment climate in the country.

In his turn, Al Ghanim Industries expressed strong interest in establishing solid business ties and expanding cooperation into new areas.

Al Ghanim Industries is one of the largest privately owned multi-industry conglomerates in Kuwait, founded in 1932. The company operates in more than 40 countries worldwide (including countries in the Middle East, East and Southeast Asia) and covers a wide range of sectors, including energy, construction, industrial manufacturing, electronics, automotive, retail, and services. «Al Ghanim Industries» is regarded as a reliable partner for international investors and plays an active role in the development of the regional economy.

Earlier it was reported that Arman Issagaliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar, met Ali Hilal Al Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of the Qatari state company Hassad Food. The parties discussed prospects for joint projects in the agricultural sector and ways to strengthen food security.