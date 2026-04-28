Kyrgyzstan keeps key rate at 12%

According to him, significant pressure on the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, particularly on inflation, is coming from outside.

"The global economy has seen significant changes over the past two months. Against the backdrop of the escalating situation in the Middle East, global food and raw materials markets are showing significant growth. Global energy prices remain a key pressure factor. Their fluctuations directly impact the cost of food production and transportation globally. At the same time, global market participants are reacting to the risks of supply disruptions, logistical constraints, and increased uncertainty. As a result, we are seeing rising global prices for grains, vegetable oils, and certain food categories, which Kyrgyzstan largely imports," he emphasized.

Kozubekov noted that, as the Kyrgyz Republic has an open economic model where the flow of goods is unrestricted, ongoing changes in the global economy and global supply chains inevitably impact price levels in the country.

As previously reported, Kyrgyzstan transported over 660 million passengers and 60 million tons of cargo in 2025.