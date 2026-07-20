Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan reaffirm commitment to strengthening strategic partnership

According to the Kyrgyz Parliament, Mamataliev praised Zhoshybayev's work during his tenure and thanked him for his significant contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

The two sides reviewed the current state of interparliamentary cooperation, with the Speaker expressing the Kyrgyz Parliament’s interest in expanding ties with the newly elected Parliament of Kazakhstan.

They also discussed key areas of bilateral ties, including trade and economic relations, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and regional cooperation.

For his part, Ambassador Zhoshybayev thanked the Kyrgyz authorities for their support throughout his diplomatic mission and expressed confidence that the friendship and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan would continue to grow.

The meeting concluded with Mamataliev wishing the ambassador success in his future diplomatic and public service endeavors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan deepen human rights cooperation.