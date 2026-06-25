Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan deepen human rights cooperation
10:56, 25 June 2026
In Bishkek, the Ombudsmen of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan Jamilya Dzhamanbaeva and Artur Lastayev signed an amendment to their 2022 Memorandum of Cooperation, reinforcing joint efforts to safeguard citizens’ rights, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
The sides are expected to continue exchanging information on rights violations, assist in restoring infringed rights, hold joint meetings and conduct mutual monitoring visits, and expand initiatives to protect human rights and freedoms.
Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan signed a decree amending the 2003 decree "On the Human Rights Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan".