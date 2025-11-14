Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan intend to expand cooperation in energy and agriculture

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.

The meeting addressed current issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in trade, economics, water and energy, culture, humanitarian affairs, and other areas.

In his speech, Adylbek Kasymaliev outlined the main areas of cooperation between the two countries and identified priority areas.

"In recent years, relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan have reached a high level of strategic partnership, evolving from good neighborly to a trusting alliance. All of this is being realized thanks to the political will of our heads of state," he said.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted the intensification of bilateral relations in trade and investment. In the first nine months of this year, mutual trade volume amounted to $1.7 billion, a 15% increase compared to the same period in 2024. In the first six months of this year, direct investment from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan amounted to almost $64 million.

"This demonstrates the Kazakh business community's trust in Kyrgyzstan and the broad opportunities for new projects. At the same time, it is necessary to pay special attention to a number of significant projects and initiatives that can take our cooperation to a new level," he said.

During the Kyrgyz-Kazakh intergovernmental meeting, relevant areas of cooperation in a number of areas were identified.

In particular, the creation of an industrial trade and logistics complex in the border area, as well as a wholesale distribution center for storing fruits and vegetables in the Almaty region. This project will ensure uninterrupted supplies of agricultural products.

Furthermore, a mechanism for the delivery of oil and petroleum products from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan will be developed based on an intergovernmental agreement. The scheduled completion of the reconstruction of the Kichi-Kapka-Besagash, Ak-Tilek-Karasuu, and Karkyra-Kegen checkpoints, which will provide a significant boost to bilateral trade, was also noted, as was the restoration of the Nizhny Chui-Ak-Suu checkpoint.

The parties emphasized the need to expand interregional ties to promote bilateral trade and create new business opportunities.

The chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the prime minister of Kazakhstan noted the goal of increasing trade turnover between the two countries to $3 billion by 2030 and assured that work in this direction will be intensified.

Olzhas Bektenov stated that Kazakhstan will make every effort to further advance bilateral cooperation, implement previously reached agreements, and implement agreements in the interests of the well-being of the two fraternal peoples. In addition, the meeting heard reports from government representatives of the two countries on trade, economics, water resources, and energy.

Following the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Council between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the parties signed a protocol. The protocol addressed cooperation in trade and economics, investment, water and energy, culture and tourism, and interregional cooperation.

The working visit of Adylbek Kasymaliev to Kazakhstan concluded on November 13.

Notably, Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan trade turnover up 21% in 8 months.