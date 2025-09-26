Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to fast-track Kambarata HPP-1 project implementation

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy, the Kambarata HPP-1 is a key regional initiative aimed at strengthening energy security and rational use of water resources in Central Asia.

The roundtable was attended by Ministers of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev, Kazakhstan - Erlan Akkenzhenov, and Uzbekistan - Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, as well as high-ranking representatives of the three countries' ministries of finance and water resources.

The participants discussed further steps in implementing the 1,860-megawatt Kambarata HPP-1 project on the Naryn River in the Kyrgyz Republic. The project is being implemented jointly by the governments of the three countries.

Photo credit: Kabar

The participants discussed the progress achieved, including the draft feasibility study and preliminary environmental and social impact assessment documentation. The parties discussed upcoming stakeholder consultations at the local, national, and transboundary levels, scheduled for October–November 2025. The roundtable participants also focused on the mechanisms for joint project implementation by the three countries, updated project financing requirements, and opportunities for attracting additional funding, including from international financial institutions and development partners.

The energy ministers reaffirmed their countries' strong political commitment to the implementation of this project, which is seen as a catalyst for strengthening regional security and advancing cooperation in Central Asia.

The trilateral meeting concluded with an agreement on further joint actions and a project preparation timeline.

Photo credit: Kabar

The roundtable was organized with the assistance of the World Bank. At the request of the three governments, the World Bank is providing technical support for the Kambarata HPP-1 project. This support included updating the feasibility study, preparing draft environmental and social impact documentation, and developing a sustainable financial model and commercial structure for the project in accordance with international technical and social-environmental standards.

Furthermore, a bilateral meeting was held with donors on cooperation in the implementation of the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project. Within its framework, the Kyrgyz delegation held negotiations with representatives of such major international organizations and financial institutions as the World Bank, the EU, the EIB, the EBRD, the ADB, the AIIB, the IDB, CDP, the Rothschild Bank, and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

Earlier it was reported that China's Sinohydro Bureau 16 - Sinohydro Joint Venture has won the tender for the construction of the Kambarata-2 Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP-2) pressure pipeline.