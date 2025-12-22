Kyrgyzstan, Japan partner to launch joint digital university

On December 20, on the sidelines of the Central Asia + Japan Business Forum held with the participation of heads of state, a trilateral memorandum of cooperation was signed to launch the Kyrgyz-Japan Digital University (K-JDU), according to the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The initiative is aimed at expanding cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Japan in the fields of information technology and education, and at addressing growing demand in both countries for highly qualified IT specialists, including professionals with knowledge of the Japanese language and advanced digital technologies.

The memorandum was signed by Digital Knowledge Co., Ltd. (Japan), the Kyrgyz-Japan Human Development Center (KRJC), and the High-Tech Park of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under the agreement, the parties intend to jointly develop educational programs focused on training IT professionals in demand on the international labor market, as well as to strengthen academic, technological, and institutional cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Japan.

