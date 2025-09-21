Kyrgyzstan, Italy expand cooperation in pediatric medicine

Following President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhparov's historic visit to the Vatican, one of the key points of the agreements reached was the conclusion of an agreement with the Vatican Children's Hospital.

According to him, this meeting was a crucial step towards expanding international cooperation, introducing advanced medical technologies, and opening new horizons for the development of children's healthcare in Kyrgyzstan.

Sultan Stambekov held a meeting with the management of the Bambino Gesù clinic, where they discussed in detail the next steps and specific measures aimed at the speedy implementation of the agreements reached.

