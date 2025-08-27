Kazakhstan and Jordan strengthen cooperation in pharmaceuticals, veterinary medicine, and agrochemicals

During the session with pharmaceutical companies, Nurzhan Abilkhaiyr, Director of the Department for Investment Attraction and Marketing of KAZAKH INVEST, delivered a welcoming address. He emphasized the importance of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the pharmaceutical sector, highlighting the potential for localization of drug production, harmonization of regulatory requirements, and expansion of export opportunities.

The session dedicated to veterinary products and agrochemicals was opened by Assel Suankulova, Deputy Director of the Department for Investment Attraction and Marketing of KAZAKH INVEST. She underlined the strategic significance of cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, noting the prospects for joint localization of fertilizer and veterinary drug production, exchange of expertise in quality and safety, as well as creating new opportunities for attracting investments.

The discussions were attended by representatives of Kazakh government bodies and development institutions, including the Ministry of Health, the Committee for Medical and Pharmaceutical Control, and the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices.

On the Jordanian side, the participants included executives and founders of pharmaceutical companies such as Amman Pharma, MS Pharma, Dar Al Dawa, Joswe Medical, Sana Pharma, Jordanian Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company (JPM), as well as Sukhtian Group in the medical devices segment. The veterinary sector was represented by VAPCO Factory, Mobedco-vet (The Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs Manufacturing), and Dar Al Dawa Veterinary & Agricultural Industrial, while the fertilizer segment included Manaseer Group and Modern Fertilizer Manufacturing Company.

During the meetings, the parties discussed issues of registration of medicines, medical devices, veterinary products, and fertilizers, harmonization of regulatory requirements between the two countries, exchange of expertise in quality and safety, as well as prospects for production localization and joint product certification.

As a result of the negotiations, the parties confirmed their intention to build systematic cooperation and agreed to establish joint working groups to implement projects and exchange best practices.

Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan at the international airport in capital Astana.

During the two-day visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II are expected to hold talks and attend the Kazakhstan-Jordan business forum.