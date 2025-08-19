Kazakh freight operators to acquire over 7,000 railcars to boost freight transportation

According to him, today, there are more than 300 freight operators working in Kazakhstan with a fleet of 142 thousand freight cars. This fully covers the current demand for freight transportation.

He said that Kazakhstan Temir Zholy owns 41% of railcars, which are actively used along socially significant routes.

“By 2029, the operators plan to purchase more than 7,000 new railcars to maintain and develop the growing potential of freight transportations,” said Sauranbayev.

Besides, in line with the renovation program, a total of 456 locomotives are planned to be purchased by 2029. Today the fleet of locomotives consists of 1,967 units.

Major suppliers of the locomotives are Kazakhstan’s Electric Locomotive Assembly Plant, Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty JSC and China’s CRRC.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is set to raise transit shipments to 67mln tons by the end of 2029.