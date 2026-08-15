Kyrgyzstan invites Japanese investors to explore Central Asian market

During the meeting, Bakyt Sydykov spoke about Kyrgyzstan's economic achievements in recent years and the conditions created in the country to attract investment.

The minister noted that he is well acquainted with quality standards, effective approaches to management, and methods of doing business in Japan.

“We are ready to create all the necessary conditions for our Japanese friends and investors. In recent years, Central Asia has become an increasingly integrated region. Therefore, investments made in Kyrgyzstan must be considered in the context of the large Central Asian market,” said Bakyt Sydykov.

He also expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for the support provided to Kyrgyzstan within the framework of projects of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The parties discussed the practical implementation of the agreements reached following the first summit of the “Central Asia + Japan” dialogue, as well as issues of further expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue working on the implementation of specific joint projects and further strengthening of mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had quadrupled grain exports to Kyrgyzstan.