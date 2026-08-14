Kazakhstan quadruples grain exports to Kyrgyzstan

On the sidelines of the 7th meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union's Council on Agro-Industrial Policy in Almaty, Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov met with Erlis Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The ministers discussed further cooperation in the agricultural sector, increasing bilateral trade in agricultural products, expanding industrial cooperation and implementing joint projects.

In 2025, agricultural trade between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reached $511.3 million, up 41.5% from the previous year, while Kazakhstan's agricultural exports to Kyrgyzstan totaled $418.9 million.

Grain exports increased more than fourfold compared with 2024, while oilseed shipments rose 1.5 times.

Kazakhstan is also ready to expand exports of processed grain and oilseed products, oilcake, sunflower oil, poultry meat and other products in demand. Saparov noted the steady growth in agricultural trade between the two countries and Kazakhstan's interest in increasing trade volumes, diversifying supplies and deepening bilateral ties.

The sides agreed to step up efforts under the previously signed 2026-2027 Roadmap for Increasing Mutual Supplies of Agricultural Products, which aims to broaden the range of traded goods and further boost agricultural trade.

The ministers also highlighted the importance of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Working Group on Agricultural Cooperation. Akunbekov reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan, including through industrial partnerships and joint projects, saying their implementation would help unlock the full potential of bilateral ties.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing agricultural cooperation and expanding mutually beneficial trade.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists at the Kazakh Research Institute of Processing and Food Industry had developed an integrated technology for producing marbled lamb from the Kazakh fine-wool sheep breed.