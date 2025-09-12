Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary ban on export of catalysts and precious metal waste

The restriction covers used catalysts, slags, ash, and residues from processed catalysts suitable for metal extraction or chemical reagent production, as well as palladium, rhodium, and platinum scrap and residues. It also includes catalytic components such as mufflers and exhaust pipes.

Under the decree, the Ministry of Economy is required to appropriately notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will inform the CIS Executive Committee. Customs and border services have been tasked with enforcing the ban.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover reached $6.999 billion in the first half of 2025, down 12.4 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Exports totaled $1.049 billion, a decline of 26.3 percent, while imports fell 9.4 percent to $5.950 billion.

In the trade structure, exports accounted for 15 percent and imports 85.0 percent of total turnover. Trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states accounted for 32.1 percent of total turnover, including 41.5 percent of exports and 30.5 percent of imports. Trade with non-EAEU countries made up 67.9 percent of total turnover, including 58.5 percent of exports and 69.5 percent of imports.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discussed terms of electricity transit.