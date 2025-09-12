Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss terms of electricity transit

According to the department, the parties discuss issues in the energy sector, including summing up the results of the summer period, the autumn-winter period preparation, immediate plans and mutual assistance.

The Ministry of Energy also commented on when the exact figures on the volumes of export and import of electricity from neighboring countries will come up. According to the ministry, the volumes will be known at the end of October this year following the results of the next meeting.

As the ministry reported earlier, on September 7, Cholpon-Ata hosted the next meeting between Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on energy cooperation, where protocol was signed between the countries on the electricity supply until the spring of 2025-2026.

The main objective of the signed document is to preserve and rationally use water in the Toktogul reservoir and to define the obligations of the parties to supply electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan in the autumn-winter period.

In addition, the terms of electricity transit from Russia to Kyrgyzstan through the energy system of Kazakhstan and electricity transit from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan through the energy system of Uzbekistan were agreed upon.

Earlier, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed on water and energy balance until 2026.