Kyrgyzstan interested in expanding economic ties with U.S.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kyrgyz-American cooperation and interaction within the C5+1 format.

Kulubaev emphasized that Kyrgyz Republic attaches great importance to the further development of political dialogue with United States, as well as to deepening trade, economic, and investment ties. In particular, the Kyrgyz side expressed interest in attracting American investment, expanding the participation of US business circles in the country's economy, and promoting joint projects. Visa issues were given special attention. In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their mutual desire to further deepen Kyrgyz-American relations and agreed to maintain regular working contacts.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and the U.S. had discussed the visa policy issues.