Kyrgyzstan inaugurates its 1st solar plant

Zhaparov noted that the launch of the plant was "an important step in strengthening energy independence and developing renewable energy sources."

He said that the project, implemented by Eternal Energy with an investment of $56 million, is one of the largest private investments in solar energy in the country.

The plant will generate approximately 210 million kWh per year, which will be enough to supply one district with electricity. Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is consistently developing solar and wind projects, with 12 investment agreements already signed, totaling over 5 GW.

The president thanked investors and specialists, noting that renewable energy will become an important driver of economic growth and a stable energy supply.

