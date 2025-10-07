Kyrgyzstan in final stage of removal from EU Civil Aviation blacklist

The announcement was made by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, in his congratulatory message marking Civil Aviation Day.

“Today marks the completion of the final stage of Kyrgyzstan’s removal from the European Union’s blacklist. A full opening of European skies to Kyrgyz airlines is expected in the near future,” Kasymaliev said.

According to him, Kyrgyz and EU representatives are holding active negotiations to finalize the decision, which would represent a significant milestone in the country’s aviation development.

Removing the airline from the restricted list will be an important step in the development of domestic aviation, opening up opportunities for expanding international routes, direct flights to European countries, and increasing the investment attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan's aviation sector.

In recent years, extensive work has been undertaken to improve flight safety standards, renew the aircraft fleet, and modernize airport infrastructure.

