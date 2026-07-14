Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on exports of oil and petroleum products

The measure was approved by the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the resolution, the export ban will remain in effect until the domestic market is sufficiently supplied with petroleum products or until a common oil and petroleum products market within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is established.

The restrictions cover the export of crude oil and petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other types of fuel classified under the EAEU's foreign economic activity commodity codes.

The ban does not apply to naphtha, fuel oil, or heating fuel exported for processing outside Kyrgyzstan, provided that the processed products are subsequently re-imported into the country. The exemption also covers petroleum products contained in the standard fuel tanks of vehicles crossing the state border.

The resolution also suspends the temporary ban on the import of certain types of oil and petroleum products by road into Kyrgyzstan until April 1, 2027.

The Cabinet of Ministers said the measures are intended to ensure the stable functioning of the domestic oil and petroleum products market, safeguard the country's energy security, prevent fuel shortages, and guarantee an uninterrupted supply for domestic needs.

Earlier, it was reported there are around 50 hydropower plants currently under construction in Kyrgyzstan.