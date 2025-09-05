Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of ferrous scrap and waste metals

The corresponding decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, a temporary ban for a period of six months has been established on the export from the Kyrgyz Republic of scrap and waste ferrous metals, ferrous metal ingots for remelting (charge ingots), classified by code 7204 of the EAEU TN VED, which will be introduced three days after the date of entry into force of the resolution.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Customs Service under the Cabinet of Ministers and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security have been instructed to take the necessary measures specified in the resolution.

The resolution will enter into force 10 days after the date of its official publication.

