Livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan almost halved

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry says this measure is related to the state policy of preventing unjustified increases in meat prices and ensuring the availability of products for the population.

According to official data, since the beginning of 2025, the following have been exported from the country: 30,493 heads of cattle, 31,781 sheep and goats,1,636 horses.

For comparison, for the same period in 2024, the figures were significantly higher: 77,907 heads of cattle, 70,392 sheep and goats, 5,113 horses.

Thus, compared to last year, exports decreased: cattle - by 47,414 heads, sheep and goats - by 38,611 heads, horses - by 3,477 heads.

Overall, livestock exports decreased by almost half, which, according to the ministry, is the result of restrictive measures taken to stabilize the domestic market.

