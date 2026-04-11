Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan may launch joint Clean Air project

The Head of State expressed his support for the Uzbek Leader’s initiative regarding clean air. He said he shares his concern about the environmental situation in Tashkent. In Almaty, the situation is very difficult. Unfortunately, Almaty has entered the list of the most polluted major cities in the world, and urgent measures must be taken.

Photo credit: Akorda

Therefore, the Head of State proposed today the joint implementation of the Clean Air initiative under the patronage of the Presidents and executed by the Governments of both countries. He said it will encourage local authorities and businesses to act more responsibly in protecting the environment and nature as a whole.

In his turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of the meeting in Bukhara for expanding multifaceted ties between the two countries.

He said the visit of the Kazakh President is another vivid expression of the centuries-old friendship, close brotherhood, strategic partnership, and alliance between our peoples. He expressed confidence that today’s sincere and open meeting will enrich mutually beneficial cooperation with new content, lead to concrete practical results, and further expand regional cooperation.

He added that the Uzbek people, as Kazakhstan’s closest neighbors and allies, sincerely welcome the reforms of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at building a Fair Kazakhstan.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s focus on digitalization and artificial intelligence, as well as its balanced foreign policy and international initiatives.

During the talks, the two leaders reaffirmed their strategic course toward deepening economic partnership. They agreed to strengthen cooperation between their governments to achieve concrete results in trade and production, emphasizing the importance of supporting business communities and stimulating entrepreneurial activity.

As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara.