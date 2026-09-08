Kyrgyzstan creates fund to protect glaciers and Issyk-Kul

The corresponding decree was signed by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

The fund will focus on attracting grants and investment from international organizations and financing projects aimed at protecting glaciers, slowing their melting, and preserving water resources. Its priorities will also include introducing water-saving technologies and monitoring the state of the country’s water resources.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to determine the fund’s legal and organizational structure by October 1, 2026, as well as procedures governing its establishment and operation. It will also develop mechanisms for selecting and financing projects and set requirements for transparency, reporting, and auditing.

Responsibilities for implementing the initiative have been divided among three government agencies. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry will serve as the main coordinator for establishing the fund, while the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision will oversee the protection of the Issyk-Kul ecosystem.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations, meanwhile, will be responsible for the preservation, monitoring, study, and protection of glaciers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mongolia had unveiled its national biodiversity strategy for 2026–2030.