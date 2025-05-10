Kyrgyzstan honors memory of twice hero of Soviet Union Talgat Begeldinov

Members of the Association of Kazakhs in the Kyrgyz Republic, employees of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Kyrgyz Republic and members of their families gathered to honor the memory of the legendary Kazakhstani attack pilot and all those fallen in the Great Patriotic War.

The participants of the ceremony emphasized the importance of the event. Laying flowers is a tribute to the memory and respect to all soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the name of the Motherland.

The famous pilot spent his childhood and adolescence in Bishkek, where, at the age of 16, he was enrolled in a local aeroclub. In 1940 he was drafted by the Red Army and entered the Balashov Military Aviation School. Then he was transferred to the Chkalov Military Aviation School, which he graduated from in 1942. The first title of the Soviet Union Hero was awarded to senior lieutenant Talgat Begeldinov in October 1944 for bravery and combat skills at the front and in the rear, four enemy aircraft shot down in air battles. On June 27, 1945, Talgat Begeldinov was awarded the title of the Soviet Union Hero for the second time for his skillful command of the squadron and combat feats during the assault on enemy troops and armament in the battles for Krakow, Oppeln, Katowice, Breslau and Berlin.

