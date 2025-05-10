Kazakh heroes of Great Patriotic War honored in Prague

During the solemn ceremony, Kazakh diplomats honored the memory of their compatriots who gave their lives in the battles for the liberation of Prague. Among those buried at Olšany Cemetery are Hero of the Soviet Union Staff Sergeant Mazhit Zhunusov, Junior Sergeant Talgat Zainullin, and privates Mustafa Saparbayev, Zholdas Azhiymov, Baizhan Nurzhanov, Kairgaliev Sainulla, and Ziinil Kozin.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Bakyt Dyussenbayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s significant contribution during the years of the Great Patriotic War and underscored the importance of preserving the legacy of the older generation.

“It is our sacred duty to preserve and pass on to future generations the memory of the heroes, thanks to whom the Great Victory was achieved,” the Ambassador stated.

A particularly moving moment of the ceremony was a prayer offered at the grave of Mazhit Zhunusov, dedicated to the Kazakh soldiers.

Those attending the event were Martin Žour, Chairman of the Veterans’ Organization under the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic, and Colonel (Ret.) JUDr. Světozár Plesník, President of the Association for Remembrance Milovice – A.R.Mi.

The Embassy underscores the importance of preserving historical memory and honoring the contribution of the Kazakh people to the victory, expressing its profound gratitude and deep respect for the heroic deeds of its compatriots.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

