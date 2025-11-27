Kyrgyzstan honors Kazakh luminaries with Chingiz Aitmatov Prize

The honorees received the Chingiz Aitmatov International Prize, alongside Certificates of Merit issued by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy. The event brought together representatives of government agencies and the creative communities of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The main international honor, the Chingiz Aitmatov International Prize, was presented to renowned masters of Kazakh art.

People’s Artists of Kazakhstan Doskhan Zholzhaksynov, Tungyshbay Zhamankulov, and Nurzhuman Ikhtymbayev were honored for their significant role in the development of theatre and cinema. The list of the Prize honorees also included writer Nurlan Kami, Advisor to the TURKSOY Secretary General Kairat Mukanov, and Director of Zhambyl Kazakh State Academic Philharmonic Akan Abdualiyev.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information

Kyrgyzstan's Certificates of Merit were presented to artists and heads of cultural institutions in Almaty: Arafat Yskakov, Aridash Ospanbayeva, Alikhan Lepesbayev, Gulzhamal Kazakbayeva, Arman Zhudebayev, and Daniyar Aliyev.

Each of them contributes to the development of the musical, theatrical, and educational fields of art.

